Highlights: Elisa Longo Borghini triumphs at Trofeo Alfredo Binda for Trek-Segafredo

See how Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) timed her attack to perfection to solo to victory at the 46th edition of the Trofeo Alfredo Binda, winning in a time of 3:43:29.

