Filippo Ganna will take on the UCI Hour Record at the Tissot Velodrome in Switzerland in the hope of surpassing the mark set by Britain’s Dan Bigham.

Ganna will need to ride more than 55.548km to break the record, which is held by his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Bigham , who is his performance engineer for his attempt.

“I have been training on the new Pinarello bike and it’s super-fast – I love it,” said Ganna. “It’s another step on from the already high level we have with our equipment.

“The team puts so much energy and effort into these projects, and our partners, from Pinarello and the new prototype bike, to a fully-customised skinsuit made by Bioracer - they’ve done their part so now it’s my turn.

“I’m going to feel really good stepping into that velodrome. Mentally that’ll already give me some extra metres.”

When is Ganna’s Hour Record attempt?

Ganna will begin his effort at 19:00 UK time on Saturday, October 8 at the Tissot Velodrome which is the same venue where Bigham set the Hour Record in August.

Filippo Ganna ai Mondiali 2019 durante la prova di inseguimento individuale Image credit: Getty Images

How to watch Ganna’s Hour Record attempt?

You can watch Ganna’s Hour Record from 18:50 UK time on Eurosport’s digital platforms, including discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

Hour Record Holders

August 2022: Dan Bigham (GBR), Tissot Velodrome, Grenchen, 55.548 km

April 2019: Victor Campenaerts (BEL), Velodromo Bicentenario, Aguascalientes, 55.089 km

June 2015: Bradley Wiggins (GBR), Lee Valley VeloPark, London, 54.526 km

May 2015: Alex Dowsett (GBR), National Cycling Centre, Manchester, 52.937 km

February 2015: Rohan Dennis (AUS), Velodrome Suisse, Grenchen, 52.491 km

October 2014: Matthias Brändle (AUT), UCI World Cycling Centre, Aigle, 51.852 km

September 2014 : Jens Voigt (GER), Velodrome Suisse, Grenchen, 51.110 km

