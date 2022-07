Cycling

'Hype!' - Red-hot favourite Annemiek van Vleuten on not feeling pressure of Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek van Vleuten says she does not feel the pressure ahead of the Tour de France Femmes. She told Orla Chennaoui that winning the Giro Donne has given her freedom, and that winning the Tour was never the sole aim of her season.

00:04:16, an hour ago