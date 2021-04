Cycling

'I don't agree with that one' - Should Michael Schar have been disqualified for bottle throw?

In the latest episode of The Breakaway the team discuss whether or not Michael Schar should have been disqualified from the Tour of Flanders for throwing a bottle in the direction of the spectators. The UCI introduced the rule earlier in the week but said it would be enforced with disgression in the future.

00:02:35, 11 hours ago