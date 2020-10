Cycling

‘I don’t know if I'd have won the Worlds, but I never got the opportunity to try’ - Maurice Burton

Maurice Burton, the first black British cycling champion, spoke to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui about his experiences in the sport, whether British Cycling is racist, and what more can be done to improve diversity in the sport within the UK. This interview is dedicated to Maurice Burton’s father, who passed away at the age of 101 on October 27 2020.

00:17:22, 6 views, an hour ago