Chris Froome is happy with the progress he is making, and says he has to have faith that his training regime will enable him to compete at the top of the sport once again.

Froome suffered serious injuries in June 2019, and last season - his final campaign with Ineos - did not produce any positive results.

The four-time Tour de France winner has since joined Israel Start-Up Nation, and his aim is still to compete for Grand Tour victories.

He had a disappointing time at the recent Volta a Catalunya, coming home in 81st position, but the 36-year-old says progress is being made and that he has to believe in his process.

"From the outside I can imagine people are writing me off,” Froome said . “That is fine, as I know where I have come from.

I had to teach myself to walk again and I just need to keep that in perspective how far I’ve come in the last year and continue to make progressions.

“I am just going to keep focusing on that process of improving and chipping away. I have got to do the hard yards and the suffering.

“It is tough getting kicked every time I am up there, but I just have to have hope in the process and the training to get me in the right direction for the big races later in the year.

"I have a lot more work to do, but I am starting to get the power now. I am missing race fitness as simple as that.

“I need to build on that intensity, and it takes months to get there. I am coming from a much lower point, but it has come on since last season.

“I need to keep working and will hopefully be back in the game.”

