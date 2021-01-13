Mark Cavendish is relishing the prospect of riding for Deceuninck-QuickStep in 2021, saying he knows there is still talent in his legs.

The Manxman made the move to his former team last year, having feared his career was over when he was not offered a new deal by Bahrain–McLaren.

Once he was aware of interest from Deceuninck-QuickStep, Cavendish said there was no other team in with a chance of securing his services.

The 35-year-old is aware he is in the twilight of his career, and that chances could be limited for a team that boasts Tour de France points winner Sam Bennett in its ranks, but he is ready to take any opportunities that come his way.

"I’m a realist. I’m not looking to hang on to something or try to finish my career as I want to in a fairytale way. I just know I’m still good," he told Cycling News.

"If I thought I wanted to go and win six stages at the Tour de France, I’m in fairytale land and it makes it even less likely if you come to the strongest team in the world who have dominated.

"But even if I’m not winning, I think I can still add something to this team. Last time I added to them and they added something to me. So why not join them if it’s my last year or if I’ve got 10 more years in me?

Ultimately, I was at my happiest when I was here and the opportunity to come back and race for Deceuninck-QuickStep is a dream - if I do one month more or 10 years more.

With Bennett set to be the main man for the points jersey at the grand tours, Cavendish is aware he will likely have to play a support role in 2021.

"Like many riders, I just like to race,” he said. “"I feel the same as the Belgian fans: I live and breathe it (cycling), so I just feel at home at Deceuninck-QuickStep.

"Cycling has been my life for as long as I can remember and always will be. We don’t know how long that is on the bike or off the bike but for now I just want to keep enjoying racing and thankfully in a Deceuninck jersey this year.”

