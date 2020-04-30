'I'm never bored!' Peter Sagan on life in lockdown and the rest of the season

Peter Sagan is coping well with life in lockdown - but he is ready to get back on his bike as soon as he is allowed.

"I don’t understand the word bored, because I was never bored," he said. "Everybody is looking forward to something...I love spending time with my family."

Sagan is currently in Monaco and is able to be with his son Marlon - but he's also taking pleasure in rather more mundane things, he revealed in an interview to promote the exclusive Eurosport documentary Sagan&Co: Band of Brothers.

"The very strange things I am doing include shopping which I haven’t done for a long time!" he said, adding that he is also enjoying livestreaming via Instagram.

"The people who know me know that I will always try to make the best of a bad situation. I will always try to take the positive."

Sagan was loath to speculate about when the cycling season might begin again, or how it might be tweaked in the light of the current postponements.

"The season was supposed to start in January and it did start, but the season hasn’t turned out as planned," he said. "Now the race organisations are going to do the best for us and for cycling. It is the decision for them. What can I do? If we have to race until December then it’s OK, and I [will] relax now!"

He did acknowledge, though, that when the calendar resumes, there will be plenty of work for him and other riders to do to ensure they can compete to their usual standards.

"My shape is like it usually is in November," he said. "I have to go out and start working on the basics again. If I have three months' preparation, then I have time but there is no point in being in good shape now – we need to keep it for later when something is going to happen.

"I did Argentina, and then I did some altitude training camp, and then I changed my schedule to go to Paris-Nice. I prepared very well, in my opinion, for the goals I set for the Spring Classics. I was pretty sure I was in a good way to perform well in the Spring Classics.

"But now I just say to myself that now is the best chance to recover mentally and get back my energy. I am enjoying time with my son, and when we can eventually go out it will be much more fun to train outside because we will appreciate it much more.

