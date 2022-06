Cycling

'I never thought I'd win it' - Eddy Merckx reflects on the fondest win of his career

Eddy Merckx says the fondest win of his career was winning the Tour de France for the first time in 1969. The legendary cyclist won the Tour de France five times in his career, but he admits he never thought it would happen for him. Power of Sport is available to watch on Eurosport, discovery+ (selected markets) and Eurosport's digital platforms.

00:03:47, 10 hours ago