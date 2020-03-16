'I want to remain practical' - Groupama-FDJ boss Marc Madiot on coronavirus

A large number of cycling's major races have been cancelled or postponed in March and beyond due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the Giro d'Italia has been postponed.

Paris-Nice continued last week but finished a stage early, on Saturday, and Paris-Rouaix and the Tour of Flanders are also at risk.

Madiot agrees that postponing or cancelling large numbers of races are a necessity and that the next two weeks will be used as an important time for evaluation.

"Those who think they know what will happen are very clever," Madiot told the team's website.

" For now, I want to remain practical. Let's do things the right way; let's put us in stand-by mode and do what we're asked to do for at least the next two weeks. "

Groupama-FDJ were among those kept for an extended period at their hotel in Abu Dhabi when the UAE Tour was halted with two stages still to go.

He added: "The most disturbing thing, actually, is the uncertainty that comes with it.

"When you know that you're off for two or three weeks, it's quite simple to handle. The concern here is that we don't know how long it will be.

"If we want to be optimistic, we can tell ourselves that everything will restart in three weeks, but the truth is, it could take much longer.

"The season will inevitably resume at some point. But when? How? It's impossible to know at this point.

"In any case, cycling is often a reflection of society. That will be the case again this time. We will resume when society has got back to normal as well.