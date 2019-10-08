The one-day Tour of Lombardy is viewed as the last major road race of the season, and there is a strong line-up heading to Italy.

The race will also be the last for some riders in their current teams, with Giro d’Italia winner Richard Carapaz bowing out at Movistar before his move to Team Ineos for 2020.

Here’s what to look out for in this year’s Il Lombardia…

When is it?

The race will be held on Saturday 12 October, with Eurosport coverage starting at 13:20 BST on Eurosport 2.

Where is it?

As the name would suggest, the 243km race is held in the Italian region of Lombardy. The racing starts in Bergamo and finishes in Como.

What is the route?

Who is in contention?

As mentioned, all three 2019 GT winners are taking part, with Movistar’s Richard Carapaz set to join Tour de France champion Egan Bernal at Ineos next year.

La Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic features as part of a strong Jumbo-Visma line-up, but defending Il Lombardia champion Thibaut Pinot is out with injury.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was runner-up last year, and the two-time winner will be out to regain his crown before he moves to Trek-Segafredo.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) is out for a second Monument title of 2019, while Quick-Step duo Julian Alaphilippe and Philippe Gilbert will hope to be in contention after a strong season.

Movistar’s Mikel Landa and Alejandro Valverde, Bernal’s team-mate Michal Kwiatkowski and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) are also among the contenders.

