Il Lombardia - LIVE updates from Bergamo to Como

Join us for live updates from the 114th Il Lombardia - the famous race from Bergamo to Como.

64km to go – Trek are mobhanded

The lead group has really been reduced, with just one lieutenant left for Remco. Nibali and Molllema's Trek-Segafredo, meanwhile, are sitting pretty with four men in the lead group.

It's still a furious pace being set, but how long can Deceuninck sustain this before Evenepoel is totally isolated?

68km to go – break caught, Aru going backwards

Oh dear, Fabio Aru is diappearing out the back of the peloton. He's had a really torrid few years, between struggling to manage the expectations that fall on the shoulders of a young Grand Tour winner and discovering that he had a serious problem with his iliac artery. His UAE Team Emirates colleagues Valerio Conti and Diego Ulissi will have to manage without him in the closing part of this race.

The final dregs fo the breakaway have been scooped up and now it's Remco's Deceuninck teammates setting the pace. They are drilling things pretty hard to try and discourage any attacks over the Madonna del Ghisallo. Jakob Fulgsang and his Astana teammates are sitting just behind them and looking menacing.

70km – breakup of the breakaway

The escapees are beginning to fracture. They have realised that, with just 30 seconds left of their lead on the peloton, their goose is cooked unless someone can push on.

As they begin the Madonna del Ghisallo, the real race is now on.

75km to go – The reigning champ

Bauke Mollema is here! It was perhaps remiss of me to skip over him in that brief look at a few of the favourites; he is, after all, the reigning champion of Il Lombardia after a surprising but extremely popular victory in 2019. The Dutchman is in the twilight of his career, for sure, but he has never been more exciting to watch. He grabbed this race by the scruff of the neck when he attacked on the Civiglio, soloing to the biggest win of his career.

85km to go – pictures are live!

We've just had a first glimpse of the finish line in Lake Como and – obnoxious euro-pop on the PA system notwithstanding – it's very hard not to wish you were there. The sun is shining, the water is a glittering azure blue and it[s absolutely battering down with rain outside my window in Cambridgeshire. A graphic has just flashed up saying it's 31°C. Nope, not jealous in the slightest, thanks...

90km to go – gap begins to dwindle

There has been an acceleration in the peloton and the gap between the break and the bunch has shrunk to less than three minutes. It's very hard to see them pulling a win out of the bag now.

95km to go – waving to the Madonna

The break will be climbing the Madonna del Ghisallo in about 28 kilometres time, one of the most iconic cycling climbs in northern Italy. It's rare for race deciding moves to be launched at this early point in the race, but it certainly marks the start of the 'pointy end' of this legendary course.

100km to go – Remco the hot favourite

Remco Evenepoel is the man to beat today. He has been in fantastic form since the season restart and – with 2020's other breakout success story, Wout Van Aert, busy at the Dauphiné – he's got to fancy his chances.

Aiming to upset the applecart will be Mathieu van der Poel, who enjoyed a similarly impressive win rate in 2019 as young Remco has been experiencing this year. The canny old master Vincenzo Nibali will be keen to repeat his 2015 and 2017 wins but is perhaps a little bit closer to retirement than he might like to admit, while everyone's favourite kiwi climber, George Bennett, will be looking to double his tally of one-day career wins after a midweek victory in the Gran Piemonte.

While we're waiting for things to hot up here in northern Italy, we have one major story from the world of cycling, which is that Egan Bernal has withdrawn from the Criterium du Dauphiné. The Colombian Team Ineos leader slipped to seventh on GC yesterday and has not been looking at his marauding best. Nor have his team, who we're so used to seeing dominate in French stage races. Could this be a charging of the guard?

110km to go – Meet the breakers

A chunky breakaway today, with eleven riders and a healthy – but far from race-winning – lead of four minutes.

Joey Rosskopf (CCC Team), Davide Gaburro (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), James Piccoli (Israel Start-Up Nation), Petr Vakoc (Alpecin-Fenix), Florian Stork (Team Sunweb), Alexander Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates). Andrea Pasqualon (Circus-Wanty Gobert), Daniel Savini (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè), Denis Nekrasov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Emmanuel Morin (Cofidis) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabù – KTM).

Ciao tutti!

Welcome to the Il Lombardia live blog! In this topsy turvy year, the traditional fifth monument of the calendar is actually happening second and while it's typically known as 'the Race of the Falling Leaves', it's mid-summer in Italy and the leaves are more of a scorched yellow colour and still firmly attached to the boughs.

There's some big news from around the cycling world to tackle, but the big question for today is whether anyone can take on Deceuninck-QuickStep's Belgian phenom Remco Evenepoel.

