Relief over Remco Evenepoel health after another 'scary' crash – The Bradley Wiggins Show

In the latest episode of the Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, the team reflect on Remco Evenepoel surviving a very scary crash and pay tribute to his talent.

Evenepoel is expected to be flown to Belgium in the next 24 hours following his horrible crash at Il Lombardia on Saturday.

The 20-year-old suffered a fractured pelvis and a right-lung contusion after flipping over the barriers and into a segment of forest. He was taken to hospital in Como, where he spent the night, but will soon be transported to his home country of Belgium.

An update from his team, Deceuninck–Quick-Step, on Sunday afternoon said: "We would like to inform you that Remco Evenepoel had a quiet night at the hospital and that the evolution of his condition is good."

Wiggins, who was joined by Matt Stephens, Daniel Lloyd and presenter Graham Willgoss, expressed his support for Evenepoel, his relief that the Belgian's injuries were not even worse and paid tribute to his talent.

He has come late to cycling for his age and seems to have hit the ground running. He is probably the biggest talent in cycling at the moment - of his age, anyway, aside from Mathieu van der Poel.

"He would have been a real favourite for the race the way he has been going. A crash like that can be quite scary and leave a bit of trauma with it, particularly for descending.

"But being young, you probably think a bit less about the risks. It will certainly shake him. There are certainly safety issues that the UCI can start looking into more for these riders."

Stephens added his sympathies for Evenepoel and expressed his gratitude for the fact that he came away from the incident without more severe injuries.

"It was horrible to see. I'm just so glad that he is conscious and that the injuries he sustained are not quite as bad as they could have been," Stephens said.

"Like everyone else here and all the fans watching the race I'm sure, I had thoughts about the worst. So hopefully he will recover from this and move on, but he is going to be shaken for a while."

