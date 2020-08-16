Remco Evenepoel to be flown to Belgium in 'supine position' after crash

Remco Evenepoel is expected to be flown to Belgium in the next 24 hours following his horrible crash at Il Lombardia on Saturday.

The 20-year-old suffered a fractured pelvis and a right lung contusion after flipping over the barriers and into a segment of forest.

He was taken to hospital in Como, where he spent the night, but will soon be transported to his home country of Belgium.

An update from his team Deceuninck-Quickstep on Sunday afternoon said: “We would like to inform you that Remco Evenepoel had a quiet night at the hospital and that the evolution of his condition is good.

"Due to the nature of the injury, Remco has to be transported by plane to Belgium in a supine position.

“The team is doing everything possible to bring him back home as soon as possible, hopefully in the next 24 hours, in the most efficient and safe way.”

The crash happened two weeks after Deceuninck-Quick-Step sprinter Fabio Jakobsen was hospitalised with serious injuries after crashing at the Tour of Poland.

