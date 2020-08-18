Remco Evenepoel 'looking forward to 2021' after Il Lombardia crash ends season

Remco Evenepoel is focused on coming back “stronger than ever before” after the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider suffered a season-ending injury at Il Lombardia.

The 20-year-old suffered a fractured pelvis and a right lung contusion after flipping over the barriers and into a segment of forest.

He was taken to hospital in Como, where he spent the night, but was then flown to his home country of Belgium for further treatment.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Evenepoel said he is already looking forward to next season.

"I just want to say that I'm doing very well for the moment, I've had a good transfer to a Belgian hospital now," Evenepoel said.

First of all, I want to thank all the people who supported me and helped me in the last couple of hours, starting from the moment of the crash until now actually. Unfortunately, my season is over so far but we have no rush. We have all the time to plan a good comeback, physically and also the stuff around.

"I want to thank the fans, you supported me so much. I could not answer all the messages because there were so many. I see everything and I feel everything. Know that your support touches me and will help me in a positive way. Me and the team are thinking positive and looking forward to next season. We'll take it really slow, really calm and do everything to become a better rider and become stronger than ever before."

In the latest episode of the Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, the team reflect on Evenepoel surviving a very scary crash and pay tribute to his talent.

Wiggins, who was joined by Matt Stephens, Daniel Lloyd and presenter Graham Willgoss, expressed his support for Evenepoel, his relief that the Belgian's injuries were not even worse and paid tribute to his talent.

He has come late to cycling for his age and seems to have hit the ground running. He is probably the biggest talent in cycling at the moment - of his age, anyway, aside from Mathieu van der Poel.

"He would have been a real favourite for the race the way he has been going. A crash like that can be quite scary and leave a bit of trauma with it, particularly for descending.

"But being young, you probably think a bit less about the risks. It will certainly shake him. There are certainly safety issues that the UCI can start looking into more for these riders."

