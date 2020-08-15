Remco Evenepoel taken to hospital after nasty crash over barriers in Il Lombardia

Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel has been taken to hospital after a horrible crash during Il Lombardia that saw him flip over the barriers and into the water.

Evenepoel was part of the leading group when, with around 50km to go, he hit the barriers on the right side of the road during a descent.

He flipped over the barriers and into a ravine that was hidden by trees.

Medical staff and ambulances were quickly on the scene and the rising star was reportedly conscious when they arrived.

TV footage showed him in a neck brace before he was taken to hospital.

His team Deceuninck-Quickstep posted a message saying they will provide updates when they can and asked for fans not to speculate on his condition.

"Thanks to everyone who sent their thoughts and best wishes to @EvenepoelRemco at #ILombardia, it means a lot to us! At the same time, we kindly ask you not to speculate about his condition, when we’ll have an update, we will share it with you."

