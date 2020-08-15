Sensational Jakob Fuglsang powers to Il Lombardia victory

Astana Pro Team Denmark rider Jakob Fuglsang celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the 114th edition of the giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 231 km cycling race from Bergamo to Como on August 15, 2020.

Monuments man Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) became the first Danish rider to ever win Il Lombardia on Saturday as he secured a resounding victory.

35-year-old Fuglsang, who won Liege-Bastogne-Liege in 2019, timed his attack to perfection as he dropped George Bennett (Jumbo Visma) with around six kilometres to go and doubled his tally of monument wins in the process.

Jakob Fuglsang becomes first Danish winner of Il Lombardia

It was heartbreaking for Bennett, who was bidding to become the first rider from New Zealand to win the race, but he was simply unable to follow the acceleration of the more experienced rider. Alexander Vlasov, also of Astana, had been the third rider in the lead trio at the start of the days final climb – and so the numerical odds were always stacked against Bennett. The Russian national champion crossed the line for third place in his debut monument. Bauke Mollema placed fourth, with his Trek team-mate Giulio Ciccone in fifth.

How it unfolded

Unlike many of the more recent editions where the Civiglio has been the decisive climb in the finale, this year it was the earlier and more fearsome Muro di Sormano that made the difference. Just six riders were able to hang with the pace and cross the summit together at the head of proceedings, and it was that sextet who contested the race’s final 50 kilometres.



Things were looking great for Trek-Segafredo with three of the six leading riders, but when they arrived at the Civiglio, none of their trio of talents appeared to have the legs to hang with the accelerations of Bennett, Fuglsang and Vlasov. Vincenzo Nibali, twice a winner of Il Lombardia was the first to crack, with Bauke Mollema and Giulio Ciccone putting on a spirited chase after being dropped on the climb.

Earlier in the day rising star Remco Evenepoel was involved in a nasty crash where he struck the wall of a narrow bridge and tumbled over into the canopy of trees below. The Belgian has been reported as being "conscious" at the scene and has been taken to hospital. The young Belgian was chasing hard after being distanced on the Sormano. His Deceuninck – Quick-Step team had been responsible for the meteoric early pace of the race, which initially whittled down the peloton. He will have many more opportunities for a monument victory in his career, but will doubtless rue this missed chance nevertheless on a day – and in a season – where he was looked phenomenally strong.

A more bizarre and thankfully less dramatic crash occurred after the leaders had finished, when Max Schachmann (Bora - Hansgrohe) was sideswiped by a car being driven across the race route by a member of the public. Quite how this driver managed to get their car onto the course remains unclear at time of writing, but these two incidents, along with the grisly crash at the Tour of Poland earlier this month, will raise further questions about rider safety at the top level of bike racing.

Mathieu van der Poel continued his winless season on the road, placing tenth after losing contact on the Muro di Sormano. It is the largest time gap between first and tenth place at Il Lombardia since 1992.

