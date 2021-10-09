Tadej Pogacar became the first rider since Bernard Hinault in 1979 to win the Tour de France and Il Lombardia in the same season.

Having won Liège–Bastogne–Liège earlier in 2021, he also becomes only the third man to win the Tour and two Monuments in the same season after Fausto Coppi and Eddy Merckx.

The success was built on the foundations of a move with 37km to go when he followed an attack from two-time Il Lombardia winner Vincenzo Nibali on the Passo di Ganda. He then opened up an advantage of 45 seconds to a group of favourites which included Primoz Roglic (Jumbo–Visma), Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick Step) and David Gaudu (Groupama–FDJ) as well as Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck - Quick Step).

Bergamo native Masnada emerged from the group of chasers to join Pogacar at the front of the race. However, with team-mate Alaphilippe in the chase group, Deceuninck - Quick Step rider Masnada was instructed to sit on the wheel of the Tour de France winner, but the elite group behind failed to work together to close the gap as the race edged towards its final ascent ahead of the run into Bergamo.

Masnada remained in position on the ascent of Colle Aperto ahead of the finish, but the Slovenian’s superior kick made him the favourite to pick up another impressive win.

And so it proved as Pogacar added Il Lombardia to his Tour de France and his Liège–Bastogne–Liège successes earlier in 2021. That means that as well as becoming the first man since Hinault in 1979 to win the Tour and Il Lombardia in the same season, he became only the third man - alongside Coppi (1949) and Merckx (1969, 1971, 1972, 1973) - to win the Tour and two Monuments in the same campaign.

Adam Yates would make up the podium as he beat Roglic, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) and Alaphilippe to the line.

