Cycling

Il Lombardia 2021 - ‘It’s crazy to finish like this’ – Tadej Pogacar after making history

Tadej Pogacar became the first rider since Bernard Hinault in 1979 to win the Tour de France and Il Lombardia in the same season. Having won Liège–Bastogne–Liège earlier in 2021, he also becomes only the third man to win the Tour and two Monuments in the same campaign after Fausto Coppi and Eddy Merckx.

00:02:34, 16 minutes ago