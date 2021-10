Cycling

Il Lombardia 2021 - ‘It’s tougher when you don’t have the legs!’ – Roglic after fourth-place finish

Primoz Roglic finished fourth as Tadej Pogacar added to his impressive palmares at Il Lombardia. The Team Jumbo-Visma rider said after the race that he struggled physically on Sunday.

00:01:16, 20 minutes ago