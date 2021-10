Cycling

‘Two Monuments and a Tour de France!’ – Tadej Pogacar claims stunning Lombardia win

Tadej Pogacar added Il Lombardia to his palmares in Bergamo on Sunday. The 23-year-old’s superior prowess in a two-man sprint was enough to hold off local rider Fausto Masnada at the end of the 239km-ride from Como. Pogacar joins Fausto Coppi and Eddy Merckx as only the third man to win the Tour and two Monuments in the same season.

00:02:41, 44 minutes ago