‘Almost perfect’ – Tadej Pogacar on ‘amazing’ finish to season at Lombardia

Tadej Pogacar won Lombardia on Saturday. The Slovenian held off Enric Mas in second, with Mikel Landa in third. Pogacar has now won both editions of the race he has entered. He says his 2022 season has been "almost perfect".

00:01:46, 15 minutes ago