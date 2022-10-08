Il Lombardia 2022 LIVE - Who can prevent Pogacar from taking two in a row?
Il Lombardia
men | 08.10.2022
Live
In Progress
BergamoComo
- Peloton
Advertisement
Ad
14:08
65KM TO GO - MOVISTAR DOWN TO TWO RIDERS
After all the work they've done, Valverde only has Enric Mas at his disposal. Jumbo Visma continue to drive things on, and UAE Emirates are benefitting more than anyone else. Pogacar's still has four colleagues in front of him, while Vingegaard is down to half that.
14:02
68KM TO GO - BIG NAMES DROPPING LIKE FLIES
Tobias Foss (Jumbo Visma) has gone, as has Robert Stannard (Alpecin Deceuninck) as team-mates of the former, Chris Harper - man of the match, says Rob Hatch - and Koen Bouwman, lay down the law. Vingegaard has clearly requested a hard pace, but that's no problem for Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates.
On Valverde and Nibali watch, both are still in the top 25.
13:53
70KM TO GO - TIME TO DANCE
The band begins to play, as the seven remaining riders in the breakaway puts in one last dig before metaphorically shaking each others hands, and passing responsibility for this race over to the true contenders. The Madonna del Ghisallo is upon us.
This is an important climb for a reason. It's steepest at the bottom, which is why Ineos Grenadiers have come to the front, with Adam Yates on the wheel of Pavel Sivakov, as the pace is incredibly high, and the rest of the peloton vie for position.
13:42
80KM TO GO - GAP COMING DOWN FAST
It's now barely 30 seconds and not long for this world.
13:33
90KM TO GO - INTO THE PROVINCE OF LECCO
Along roads that skirt the magnificent Lake Como, and the breakaway is down to nine riders. They now have a lead of 1'44, as Alex Tolio (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) has recently lost contact.
13:21
100KM TO GO - FOUR HOURS OF RACING COMPLETE
And the pace is increasing. The second hour was covered at a pedestrian 29.2kph, the second increased to 38.1, but the last hour saw the average speed increase to 42.2kph. We can expect the next sixty minutes to cover an even greater distance, as the big teams begin to seize control and set up their leaders.
13:01
110KM TO GO - BREAKAWAY GAINING GROUND
Having just had lunch, the peloton are looking a little bit sleepy, allowing our top ten to stretch their advantage out to north of three minutes. On a beautiful day in Lombardy, there are no storms forecast, but this is definitely the calm bit, all the same.
12:48
120KM TO GO - OVER HALF-WAY
And onto the simplest section of the course, with the next 50km containing less up and down than we have seen for the first few phases. With the break well under their thumb, it's not a bad time for members of the peloton to take on some fuel, and stop for a natural break, before the real racing begins on the ascent to the Madonna del Ghisallo.
12:39
130KM TO GO - SCARONI APPLYING THE PRESSURE
The Astana man increases the pace in the break, forcing the peloton to respond and putting a few riders from the bunch in trouble on the Colle di Berbenno. His team-mate, Vincenzo Nibali, is one who is having a bit of trouble hanging on.
12:21
140KM TO GO - DOMENICO POZZOVIVO DOWN
The veteran Italian crashed on a fast descent. He is back up, which is a good sign, but clutching his elbow and grimacing, which most definitely isn't. I can't see him carrying on.
BROTHERS IN ARMS
Nibali and Valverde, two of the most exciting riders we've been fortunate enough to witness in action.
Image credit: Getty Images
GRAZIE LO SQUALLO
11:59
153KM TO GO - NASTY CRASH IN THE PELOTON
It came on a shady stretch of descent, perhaps on an unexpected damp patch of road. Hopefully the couple of riders who have hit the deck are okay.
Update: Mikel Nieve (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA), also due to retire today, was one of those riders, and he has abandoned.
11:57
155KM TO GO - CHRIS HARPER PUTTING IN A SHIFT
Jumbo Visma seem to be investing more in their leader than we might have expected. Certainly our comms team are raising an eyebrow or two. "I don't think Vingegaard is quite at the level of Pogacar" says Brian Smith.
11:39
165KM TO GO - PELOTON EASES OFF
Concerns about an early catch have seen the bunch allow the break a little more wiggle room, and the gap stretches back towards three-and-a-half minutes once more.
The main teams controlling things are UAE Emirates, Jumbo Visma and Movistar, who have their entire squad towards the front. The race is currently wending its way throught the Forcella di Bura, a gloriously picturesque uphill gorge.
The main teams controlling things are UAE Emirates, Jumbo Visma and Movistar, who have their entire squad towards the front. The race is currently wending its way throught the Forcella di Bura, a gloriously picturesque uphill gorge.
11:24
ARRIVEDERCI LO SQUALLO
As well as Valverde, today we also bid farewell to the shark, Vincenzo Nibali, two time winner of this race.
"An old school rider, a loss to the sport."
‘An old-school rider, a loss to the sport’ – The great career of Vincenzo Nibali
11:18
180KM TO GO - DOWN DOWN DOWN DOWN
Not just the road, but the gap between break and bunch, now just under three minutes. Is there a danger this race could come back together, before kicking off all over again, way ahead of schedule?
11:03
190KM TO GO - THE DOSSENA
Emphasis on the first four letters of that one. 5.5km at less than 5% average, this climb is going to be a breeze for all concerned. The break's lead is back below five minutes and doesn't look like it's going anywhere near the margin that would be required to make it to the finish. Shame, really, because there are a few riders worthy of a Monument title in this group, none more than Alessandro De Marchi.
10:51
THE BEST OF VALVERDE
Regardless of your view of him as his slightly murky past, today we say goodbye to one of the great riders of a generation. Take a look at Eurosport's picks of his five best victories. For me, there's no topping that win at the 2018 World's.
'That is unbelievable!' – Valverde’s five greatest wins
10:38
200KM TO GO - THEY'VE GOT FIVE ON IT
As the breakaway approaches the top of the Passo di Ganda, their lead over the peloton is, as predicted, over five minutes. The group has also grown to double digits, as Paret-Peintre successfully made it onto the back of the group. It's clearly taken a lot out of him, though, and he's already struggling to stay in touch.