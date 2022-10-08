Cycling

Lombardia highlights: Tadej Pogacar wins again as Alejandro Valverde finishes career with top-10 finish in Como

Tadej Pogacar won Lombardia on Saturday. The Slovenian held off Enric Mas in second, with Mikel Landa in third. Pogacar has now won both editions of the race he has entered. Mas’ Movistar team-mate Alejandro Valverde finished his last professional race with a top-10 finish at a Monument, coming in sixth. Astana Qazaqstan Team’s Vincenzo Nibali – also riding his final race – finished 24th.

