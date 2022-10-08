Advertisement
Ad
Cycling

Lombardia highlights: Tadej Pogacar wins again as Alejandro Valverde finishes career with top-10 finish in Como

Tadej Pogacar won Lombardia on Saturday. The Slovenian held off Enric Mas in second, with Mikel Landa in third. Pogacar has now won both editions of the race he has entered. Mas’ Movistar team-mate Alejandro Valverde finished his last professional race with a top-10 finish at a Monument, coming in sixth. Astana Qazaqstan Team’s Vincenzo Nibali – also riding his final race – finished 24th.

00:03:24, 3 minutes ago

Related

Highlights: Pogacar doubles up at Lombardia as Valverde signs off in style
Il Lombardia

Highlights: Pogacar doubles up at Lombardia as Valverde signs off in style

00:03:24

‘Sadness but I enjoyed it’ – Valverde on last race
Il Lombardia

‘Sadness but I enjoyed it’ – Valverde on last race

00:01:17

‘Almost perfect’ - Pogacar on ‘amazing’ finish to season at Lombardia
Il Lombardia

‘Almost perfect’ - Pogacar on ‘amazing’ finish to season at Lombardia

00:01:46

‘The first rider in history!’ - Pogacar doubles up at Lombardia
Il Lombardia

‘The first rider in history!’ - Pogacar doubles up at Lombardia

00:03:14

Highlights: Pogacar matches Coppi and Merckx with Il Lombardia success
Il Lombardia

Highlights: Pogacar matches Coppi and Merckx with Il Lombardia success

00:03:03

‘It’s crazy to finish like this’ – Pogacar after making history at Il Lombardia
Il Lombardia

‘It’s crazy to finish like this’ – Pogacar after making history at Il Lombardia

00:02:34

‘It’s tougher when you don’t have the legs!’ – Roglic after Il Lombardia fourth-place finish
Il Lombardia

‘It’s tougher when you don’t have the legs!’ – Roglic after Il Lombardia fourth-place finish

00:01:16

‘Two Monuments and a Tour de France!’ – Pogacar claims stunning Lombardia win
Il Lombardia

‘Two Monuments and a Tour de France!’ – Pogacar claims stunning Lombardia win

00:02:41

More Cycling

Highlights: Pogacar doubles up at Lombardia as Valverde signs off in style
Il Lombardia

Highlights: Pogacar doubles up at Lombardia as Valverde signs off in style

00:03:24

‘Sadness but I enjoyed it’ – Valverde on last race
Il Lombardia

‘Sadness but I enjoyed it’ – Valverde on last race

00:01:17

‘Almost perfect’ - Pogacar on ‘amazing’ finish to season at Lombardia
Il Lombardia

‘Almost perfect’ - Pogacar on ‘amazing’ finish to season at Lombardia

00:01:46

‘The first rider in history!’ - Pogacar doubles up at Lombardia
Il Lombardia

‘The first rider in history!’ - Pogacar doubles up at Lombardia

00:03:14

'That is unbelievable!' – Valverde’s five greatest wins
Cycling

'That is unbelievable!' – Valverde’s five greatest wins

00:02:59

'Fantastic win!' - Laporte holds off chasing pack to take solo win at Binche Chimay Binche
Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke

'Fantastic win!' - Laporte holds off chasing pack to take solo win at Binche Chimay Binche

00:04:50

'Great to finish the season like this' - Wiebes delighted with victory at Chimay Binche pour Dames
Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke

'Great to finish the season like this' - Wiebes delighted with victory at Chimay Binche pour Dames

00:01:17

'Story of the season' - Wiebes storms to victory in Chimay Binche pour Dames
Mémorial Frank Vandenbroucke

'Story of the season' - Wiebes storms to victory in Chimay Binche pour Dames

00:04:05

'The future of sprinting!' - Kooij wins again at Munsterland Giro
Tour of Munsterland

'The future of sprinting!' - Kooij wins again at Munsterland Giro

00:01:50

Ballerini claims Coppa Bernocchi victory in sprint finish
Coppa Bernocchi

Ballerini claims Coppa Bernocchi victory in sprint finish

00:03:26