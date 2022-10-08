Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the 116th Il Lombardia a 253km ride from Bergamo to Como. The Slovenian held off Enric Mas (Movistar), who took second, and Mikel Landa (Team Bahrain Victorious) in third.

Pogacar made a move on Civiglio and only Mas and Landa were able to go with the two-time Tour de France winner.

And Mas made multiple moves on the final climb of the day – the San Fermo della Battaglia – and dropped Landa. However, he was unable to drop Pogacar.

And the Slovenian showed his mettle to make his move on the finish in Como to defend the Monument he won last year – becoming the first rider to achieve that feat.

Alejandro Valverde in his last professional race collected another top 10 finish at a Monument, finishing sixth. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan Team) – also riding his last race - finished in 24th.

