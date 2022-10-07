Eight months after becoming the youngest post-war winner of the Tour de France, Felice Gimondi triumphed over the cobbles of northern France. His victory in the Roubaix velodrome – by almost four minutes after riding the final 40km solo – underlined the young Italian’s status as the successor to the legendary “Campionissimo” Fausto Coppi.

Gimondi went on to pick up seven more wins in 1966 before capping a fine season with victory in his home monument, the Giro di Lombardia, where he got the better of the irascible French duo Jacques Anquetil and Raymond Poulidor in a hotly disputed six-up sprint in the Sinigaglia velodrome.

Also making the winning move that day was a 21-year-old Belgian who had burst onto the scene earlier that season with a triumph in his debut Milan-Sanremo. Eddy Merckx was not meant to be Peugeot’s main man for the so-called “Race of the Falling Leaves” but defending champion Tom Simpson was on a bad day and gave his young team-mate permission to spread his wings.

Gimondi, crucially, had Salvarani comrade Vittorio Adorni in support and that made all the difference. No one knew it at the time, but Gimondi – who had just become the first rider to win over the cobbles of northern France and the falling leaves of Lombardy in the same year – would soon be eclipsed by the very man he cast in the shade by Lake Como.

Like his countryman Fiorenzo Magni – often known as the “Third Man” of Italy’s golden era behind the more illustrious Coppi and Gino Bartali – Gimondi ultimately suffered from having to compete at the same time as the man widely considered to be the best cyclist ever born.

“Growing up, Gimondi must have dreamed of being Coppi, but in the end, he had more in common with Magni,” writes Italian cycling specialist Colin O’Brien in his biography of the Giro d’Italia. “Blessed with talent and cursed by timing.”

Here’s how the rider who reinvigorated Italian cycling in the 60s ended up forging a brilliant career – becoming only the second rider to win all three Grand Tours – despite being consistently beaten into second place by the man he denied in a classic edition of the Giro di Lombardia in 1966.

Who was Felice Gimondi?

So, who was the precocious talent who O’Brien describes as having “built a glittering palmarès of wins across the continent, from the cold cobbles of Roubaix to the promenade of Sanremo on the sunny Ligurian coast” – a rider who would notch a total of 143 amateur and professional wins, 56 second places and 38 third places, all despite operating at the same time as cycling’s indisputable GOAT?

The heady days of Coppi, Bartali and Magni were over, but the bitter rivalry between Francesco Moser and Giuseppe Saronni was still a long way away. Gastone Nencini had won the 1960 Tour but then came Anquetil’s four on the bounce. By the time Gimondi took to the start of his debut Tour in 1965, Nencini had retired and the tifosi thought they had found a new hero in Vittorio Adorni, who had just won the Giro ahead of his Salvarani team-mate Gimondi, who came third.

It would have been inconceivable at the time, but after 1965 there would not be another Italian winner of the Tour until Marco Pantani in 1998 – a preposterous thought given the manner Gimondi had outclassed Raymond Poulidor to secure the maillot jaune on his debut.

The son of a lorry driver who’d spent a decade working as a lumberjack in Brazil, Gimondi was born in 1942 in Sedrina in the Province of Bergamo – just a few kilometres from the route of the Giro di Lombardia. His mother was the town’s first post mistress who often did her rounds by bicycle – in an era when such behaviour was frowned upon. Shortly before she died in 2013, aged 103, she told a local journalist that her two-wheeled deliveries distressed some of her neighbours so much that the local priest would often rush out to scold her.

If it was on his mother’s bicycle that Gimondi first turned the pedals, helping her deliver parcels to houses up steep hills, it was through his father that he got a taste for professional racing. Mosè would take the young Felice to watch the great stars of Italian cycling’s golden age battling it out when races came close to home. He was too young to remember Coppi’s first four Lombardia wins, but his record-breaking fifth, in 1954, took place a month after his 12th birthday, and one of Gimondi’s first memories of cycling was the Campionissimo’s barnstorming attack against Magni.

Gimondi begged his father to buy him a bike. But times were tough. It was only when a supplier offered to pay in kind rather than cash that things changed. Even then, Gimondi initially rode his first bike barefoot.

His first win was on 1 May 1960, a few months after Coppi’s early death had rocked Italy. Within three years, Gimondi had a sponsorship deal with Bianchi after Coppi’s former mechanic approached him to race for the manufacturer’s amateur team. Off the back of victory in the Tour de l’Avenir, Gimondi was then given his first professional contract with Salvarani in 1965.

Felice Gimondi, Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

Gimondi would wear the iconic pale blue Salvarani jersey for eight years, during which he would also don yellow, pink and the Italian tricolore, before graduating to the classic celeste of Bianchi, where he would eventually snare the rainbow bands.

Stylish, elegant and graceful both on and off the bike, with his dark, luxuriant, wavy hair combed back, Gimondi was like a character from a Fellini film. Nicknamed ‘The Pheonix’, he rode with power, pace and poise – and would have been more or a household name were it not for the fact that his principal rival was just that little bit better in every department.

Setting the scene: yellow jersey aged 22

In his third race as a pro, Gimondi finished runner-up in La Flèche Wallonne. Two and a half weeks later, he was at the start of Giro, where he supported his team-mate Adorni to the maglia rosa, taking the third spot on the podium in the process. The 22-year-old was not meant to be part of Salvarani’s team for the Tour, but Gimondi received a late call-up after one of his team-mates withdrew – so late, that he had to ask his father’s permission to start the race.

Just three days into his debut Tour, Gimondi was in yellow off the back of winning Stage 3 in Rouen, one day after he took a solid second place in Roubaix. He kept yellow until Stage 7 to La Rochelle when he waited for his team leader, Adorni, who’d crashed. In the absence of the five-time champion Anquetil, many expected Raymond Poulidor finally to win. But once Adorni pulled out with a stomach illness in the Pyrenees, Gimondi went back into the hot seat.

A solid fourth place on Mont Ventoux saw him limit his losses to the winner Poulidor, who came within 34 seconds of the Italian’s maillot jaune. Gimondi held on in the Alps, then moved over a minute clear of Poulidor after taking his second stage win in the time trial to Le Revard. The triumph was sealed on the final day’s TT into Paris where Gimondi picked up a third stage win and doubled his overall lead while doing very little to alleviate Poulidor’s “eternal second” tag.

At that point in time, Gimondi was the fourth youngest winner of the Tour – and he would remain the youngest winner of the post-war era until Egan Bernal’s victory in 2019. A champion was born; one who was expected to dominate for the years to come. And yet, just as Bernal would find himself thwarted by the sudden rise of Tadej Pogačar, Gimondi would also find himself overshadowed by a rider who had yet to make his own Tour debut – the great Eddy Merckx.

Lombardia – a race close to Gimondi’s heart

Gimondi may have just won the biggest stage race in the world, but the following season he turned his attention to one-day classics. He finished in the main chasing group when that man Merckx announced his arrival on the scene with victory in Milan-San Remo in his first appearance in a major classic. A month later, off the back of a top 10 in the Tour of Flanders, Gimondi proved that the form he’d shown on the cobblestones of northern France in the second stage of the 1965 Tour was no fluke: he won Paris-Roubaix with an epic 42km solo break, with Merckx four minutes back in 15th.

More glory followed in the marathon Paris-Brussels before Gimondi took fifth in the Giro d’Italia. He opted out of defending his yellow jersey and instead rode a busy Italian classics campaign, building up to his first appearance in the Giro di Lombardia – his local classic, and the race perhaps dearest to his heart – with a victory over Merckx three days before in the Coppa Agostoni.

The final monument of the season earned the nickname “The Race of the Falling Leaves” because of its autumnal position in the calendar. Now known simply as Il Lombardia after a recent rebranding, it’s a race wedded to the blue coves of Lake Como and its surrounding foothills of the mountains. Just as San Remo and Lombardia bookend the season, the two races mirror each other through their proximity to water, whether that’s the Ligurian coast or the glistening lake of Como.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Lombardia boasts “the most beautiful final 70 kilometres in world cycling”. It’s a race which is synonymous with one climb – and in particular the small church of Madonna del Ghisallo perched on its summit – even if the live TV images over the years have often missed this unique test, which rises above the beautiful town of Bellagio at the end of the finger jutting out into the Y-shaped lake.

“This is a unique site for Italian cyclists,” writes John Foot in his biography of Italian cycling, Pedalare! Pedalare!, “and a key climb in one of the earliest and most celebrated one-day classic races, the Giro di Lombardia.”

According to legend, the chapel takes its name from a certain Count Ghisallo who, attacked by bandits in medieval times, made a vow to the Madonna to build a church in her honour after he escaped. Fast forward many centuries, and in October 1948, Pope Pius XII lit a lamp which he named the “permanent flame of the Ghisallo”. This was taken from Rome to Milan by car and then onto the church in a relay of cyclists, with Coppi and Bartali taking on the tough final uphill leg.

A year later, and on the initiative of the then parish priest, Ermelindo Viganò, the same Pope officially declared that the tiny church would become the site of the patron saint of cyclists. Ever since, Madonna del Ghisallo has become a shrine to the sport, with thousands making the pilgrimage there by bike every year. They take in the sumptuous view, as well as the statues, and a nearby museum (founded by Magni) dedicated to the history of cycling. An annual mass for cyclists of the past is held in the church on Christmas Eve.

Inside the church hang numerous bicycles from the illustrious cycling heroes of yesteryear (including Coppi’s hour record steed from 1942, those used by Bartali during his Tour triumphs of 1938 and 1948, and, more poignantly, the crumpled bike the late Fabio Casartelli was riding when he crashed on the descent of the Col du Portet d’Aspet in the 1995 Tour). Among the many photos and relics adorning the walls of this Aladdin’s cave of cycling is Gimondi’s maillot jaune from the 1965 Tour.

While the route – most notably the start and finish points – of the Giro di Lombardia have changed over the years, the race has never turned away from the Madonna del Ghisallo, the essence of its being. In the words of John Foot: “The Madonna del Ghisallo is a living monument to the memory, the popularity, the beauty and the physical effort of bike riding in Italy. A number of famous riders even got married here. The shrine symbolises the sport’s continuing hold over the popular imagination and its intimate relationship with landscape and history.”

Also inside the church is the Bianchi on which Gimondi won the 1976 Giro d’Italia – although that’s getting way ahead of ourselves. Where we’re at in this story, the Phoenix had yet to leave his mark in his home classic.

Winning the Giro di Lombardia in 1966

On 22 October 1966, the peloton rolled out of foggy Milan at 8:45am to get the 60th edition of the Giro di Lombardia under way. An early break of 19 riders immediately attacked, including, most notably, Peugeot team-mates Merckx and Simpson, the defending champion. Their lead was up to two minutes on the peloton as they reached the town of Canzo ahead of the infamous Muro di Sormano climb. Here, Germany’s Rolf Wolfshohl and France’s Roger Pingeon edged clear, increasing their lead on the Ghisallo, where Merckx briefly tested his legs.

As the two leaders passed the church on the summit, their gap was 1’15” over a dozen chasers including Merckx, Simpson, the Frenchman Jean Stablinsky, Italy’s Giancarlo Polidori and Belgium’s Herman Van Springel. Salvarani team-mates Gimondi and Adorni were in the main pack 2’40” in arrears, the duo slipping even further back on the descent towards Lake Como.

It was still very early on in the 266km race and on the next climb, the Colle Balisio, Pingeon went clear of Wolfshohl, who dropped back to the Merckx chase group that trailed the lone leader by 40 seconds over the top. If Simpson was beginning to feel the pinch, the Salvarani team finally started to lead the chase from the main pack once the arrears crept above three and a half minutes.

Meanwhile, Franco Bitossi, Gimondi’s emerging big rival on the domestic scene, was having a nightmare. In his book, The Monuments, Peter Cossins says this of one of the worst jour sans of Bitossi’s career: “It was suggested that Bitossi looked more like a drainage expert than a pro cyclist given the amount of time he spent in the gutter that day.”

An acceleration from Adorni split the pack with around 100km remaining, with Gimondi, Anquetil, Poulidor and the Dutchman Jan Janssen the only riders able to follow. At this point, Merckx was part of a five-man leading group alongside Van Springel and the Italians Polodori, Michele Dancelli and Gianni Motta. With 60km remaining, their lead was around one minute on the Gimondi chase group, which had swept up the tiring Simpson.

The British rider was not in the same form that saw him swoop to a rare World Championships-Lombardia double the previous year, having failed to finish the Tour that July before abandoning the Worlds as Germany’s Rudi Altig pipped Anquetil on home soil at the Nürburgring.

This was confirmed once the two groups came together to form an 11-man move ahead of the climb of Schignano. Here, Simpson lost contact with the leaders 40km from the finish, passing the baton over to his young Peugeot team-mate Merckx to lead the French team’s challenge. A flurry of attacks from Gimondi whittled the move down to six: his team-mate Adorni (who’d beaten him a fortnight earlier at the GP Lugano time trial), Anquetil, Poulidor, Merckx and Dancelli, the reigning Italian national champion.

Once, twice, three times, then a fourth and a fifth, Gimondi attacked on the final climb at San Fermo della Battaglia. On each occasion it was the five-time Tour champion Anquetil who closed the gap on the short 2.2km ascent with its average gradient of 8.2 per cent. The Frenchman had never finished higher than eighth in Lombardia but he’d tasted his first success in a Monument earlier that season when soloing to glory in Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Despite Gimondi’s best efforts, the six riders came to the Sinigaglia velodrome in Como as one. Entering the arena, Merckx initially lost ground after being forced to brake. When he came to the front, he found his path blocked expertly by Adorni, who refused to give his future Faema team-mate any room when he tried to sneak past on the inside.

As Dancelli opened up the sprint in his tricolore jersey, Adorni led out Gimondi, who drew level with his compatriot at the entrance to the final corner before overtaking him on the bend. Merckx, meanwhile, had to deviate his sprint slightly when Adorni eased up in Gimondi’s wake, the savvy Italian performed cycling’s equivalent of football’s professional foul, sticking out an elbow to close the door.

Merckx also had to squeeze past Poulidor, who had come down the bank in the opposite direction in his own jaded pursuit of Gimondi and Dancelli. The Belgian placed a hand on the Frenchman’s thigh to warn him of his presence – but once a gap opened up for Merckx, it was too late. While he was in the ascendancy on the home straight, Gimondi had just enough zip in his legs and punched the air as he crossed the line half a wheel ahead.

Felice Gimondi and Vittorio Adorni, possibly at the Giro di Lombardia in 1966, won by Gimondi thanks to his Salavarini teammate Adorni (Photo by Blick/RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

Without Adorni’s manoeuvre, Merckx’s period of domination over Gimondi may well have come that little bit earlier. But as it was, the Italian had pulled off an unprecedented Roubaix-Lombardia double that only Roger De Vlaeminck (in 1974) and Francesco Moser (in 1978) have, to date, matched. The young Belgian complained to the race jury, but the result stood.

“It was the classic case of the older pros giving the talented, strong newcomer a hard time, but Merckx blamed himself,” William Fotheringham writes in his biography of Merckx, Half Man Half Bike. “He had had the opportunity to look at the track in Como a few days earlier, but had not taken it. He had paid the price, as there was a bump at the entrance of the velodrome, he had not taken it smoothly, and had ended up in a poor position when the sprint began. It was the kind of detail he would attend to in the future.”

What happened next: Gimondi completes grand slam

The future, it turned out, was just around the corner. But Gimondi wasn’t quite ready to hand the reins over to his new rival just yet. In 1967, he won the Giro, with Merckx, making his Grand Tour debut, back in ninth place almost 12 minutes in arrears. That would be the lowest the Belgian would finish in the 14 Grand Tours he went on to complete (11 of which as winner).

Gimondi came seventh in his return to the Tour and was then denied a second successive Lombardia victory by his compatriot Bitossi as Merckx took sixth. The following April, Gimondi became only the second cyclist after Anquetil to complete the grand slam after winning the Vuelta. Merckx would be the third to join an elite club that has seven members to date.

Still only 25 and in only his third year as a pro, Gimondi had most of his career ahead of him. But 1968 was also the year Merckx reached maturity: the Belgian’s 22 victories that season included Paris-Roubaix, the Volta a Catalunya, where he beat Gimondi thanks to a superior race against the clock, and the Giro d’Italia, where he finished five minutes clear of his now team-mate Adorni, with Gimondi nine minutes back in third.

The pendulum had swung. Over the next four years, Gimondi would not beat Merckx in any race they both took part in and completed. That’s not to say Gimondi disappeared. Far from it. He still built up a highly respectable palmarès in spite of the thorn in his side, adding another 50 wins over the next decade – most notably two more Giro titles (in 1969 and 1976) and the 1973 world championships in Barcelona, having previously claimed silver in 1971 (behind Merckx, of course) and bronze in 1970. He also won a second Giro di Lombardia, in controversial circumstances, in 1973 and Milan-Sanremo in 1974.

Eclipsed by the Cannibal

As Foot writes in Pedalare! Pedalare!: “Gimondi was looking like a combination of Coppi and Bartali, without rivals. But then his life changed thanks to the emergence of one of the greatest riders of the century: a Belgian called Eddy Merckx. The rest of Gimondi’s career would be in the shadow of Merckx.”

Such was Merckx’s domination, commentators soon started to joke about its impact on the man who would be king. “The arrival of the stage of the Giro d’Italia will be transmitted at 15.30 for Merckx and 16.00 for Gimondi,” one once quipped.

A lesser rider may have packed it in or seen his confidence irrevocably knocked. But Gimondi kept on plugging away. If Merckx was an unbeatable force of nature, Gimondi at least went about his business with dignity and daring. “During his frequent battles to finish second, behind Merckx, Gimondi was always ready to forge deals and alliances,” writes Foot. “There was something poetic about the gracious way in which Gimondi accepted his fate.”

Between 1968 and 1972, Gimondi failed to win any race which featured Merckx at the start line. Most painfully there was the 1970 edition of the Giro di Lombardia, where Gimondi found himself in a two-up sprint with compatriot Franco Bitossi with Merckx over two minutes back and out of the picture. Gimondi, however, fluffed his lines and Bitossi took a second Lombardia win.

When he did finally manage to end his drought in head-to-heads with Merckx, he did so on the centre stage: reeling in the Belgian alongside Luis Ocana and Freddy Maertens before outsprinting the latter to take that gold medal in the Barcelona world championships in 1973. That day Merckx and Maertens, the Belgian duo, were unable to combine to the same devastating effect as Gimondi and Adorni had done seven years previously in the velodrome at Como.

Months later, Gimondi got the better of Merckx again in that same velodrome – but only on a technicality. Merckx looked to have won a third successive Lombardia title after soloing to glory four minutes clear of his Italian rival. But a failed dope test handed the victory to Gimondi, who had earlier outkicked Roger De Vlaeminck for what looked to be second place.

It was not the first time a doping infraction would impede the careers of both riders. Gimondi twice failed to pass doping controls – in the 1968 Giro and the 1975 Tour – while it was the infamous “Savona affair” in the 1969 Giro which resulted in Merckx being booted off the race while in the maglia rosa, opening the door to Gimondi’s second overall win.

It’s fair to say that, over the years, Gimondi and Merckx fed off one another. Circumstance and class forced the Italian to be forever chasing the Belgian’s shadow in what became an eternal battle for second place perhaps far greater than any that involved Poulidor and his arch nemesis Anquetil. Gimondi was forced to be Merckx’s foil, but the pair never fell out and always had the utmost respect for one another.

“Merckx needed Gimondi, and Gimondi’s myth also required Merckx,” Foot writes. Even Gimondi admitted as much himself. Deep into retirement, the Italian told his local paper that it took him two years to accept that Merckx was stronger than him. “In the end, this rivalry was good for us both. To Eddy, because it humanized him, and to me because I was always referred to as Merckx’s strongest rival – and he was the strongest rider of all time,” he said.

Eddy Merckx beats Felice Gimondi to win the world championships at Mendrisio in 1971 Image credit: Getty Images

While there can be no doubt as to who the bigger talent was, it was ultimately the rider who tasted success first who ended up enduring that little bit longer.

“Gimondi hung in there,” says Foot, “and by outlasting Merckx he was able to win again towards the end of his long career with his great rival no longer the force he had once been. These victories were all the more sweet and memorable precisely because of the innumerable defeats Gimondi was forced to endure when Merckx was at his peak.”

Gimondi’s final triumph over Merckx came in the Belgian’s last Giro in 1976 where, waylaid by a saddle sore so soon after returning from a fractured elbow in the spring, the Cannibal looked a mere omnivore en route to finishing down in eighth place. Back in pink for the first time since 1969, Gimondi was on course for a third Giro win until he crashed in the final week and lay unconscious for two minutes. Once revived by the race doctor, and asked to say his name, Gimondi reportedly shook his fists and said, “I’m Merckx!”, before returning to the saddle.

The peloton had waited for him and not taken advantage – a sign of just how popular he was among his fellow pros. He lost the lead to Johan de Muynck in the Dolomites three days from the finish. On the penultimate day, Gimondi beat Merckx in the final mountain stage that finished in his hometown of Bergamo. Then, in what became known as the “miracle of Milan”, he overturned a 16-second deficit in the final time trial to beat Belgium’s De Muynck by 19 seconds.

The final win of Gimondi’s career came soon after at Paris-Bruxelles. Both he and Merckx rode on for another two seasons, but their paths hardly crossed. A rivalry, and an era, had ended. As William Fotheringham in his Guardian obituary of Gimondi would conclude, most of the Italian’s biggest victories came when Merckx was either indisposed (the 1976 Giro), absent (the 1974 Milan-Sanremo), or won but was subsequently disqualified for doping (the 1969 Giro and Lombardia in 1973).

“Like all the best cyclists of the Merckx era,” Fotheringham wrote, “Gimondi was doomed to be a doughty adversary rather than a prolific winner, but his duels won him deep affection and tributes in songs by Enrico Ruggeri (Gimondi e il Cannibale) and Elio e le Storie Tese (Sono Felice).”

Both ditties are dedicated to Gimondi’s often one-sided duels with Merckx. In Ruggeri’s anthemic song, the pop-rocker croons: “I am even more alone than before, and the Cannibal is already at the mountain top, and I have to press on in order to catch him.”

Meanwhile, in Sono Felice, the Milanese comedy rock band capture the melancholy role played by Gimondi with perfection in the lyrics: “Sometimes he rides off, he doesn’t even wait for me, he leaves me with Bitossi, it drives me crazy.”

Gimondi was far from alone in an era in which an entire generation of stellar riders were suffocated by Merckx – most notably Ocana and the likes of Poulidor and Jose Manuel Fuente. But Gimondi was arguably the only rider who could at least consistently stand up to the Cannibal on the big occasion. And while his early victory in the 1966 Giro di Lombardia owed a lot to team-mate Adorni’s quick-thinking to impede Merckx, Gimondi’s two Giro wins over the Belgian were no flukes, both pulled off with big margins of victory.

Farewell to the Pheonix

When both riders retired in 1978, Merckx spoke of the intelligence and completeness of his rival. “I admire his strength of character, his nobility, his kindness. He is an honour to our profession.” For his part, Gimondi, in an interview with Cyclist magazine four years before his death, reiterated how close he was to the Belgian. “But I always say it is better to win without Merckx than to finish second with Merckx,” he added, with what could have been a lyric in one of those whimsical songs.

Gimondi set up an insurance company after hanging up his cycling shoes, but he always remained close to the sport through his link with Bianchi. Happy to work behind the scenes rather and chase the spotlights, Gimondi nevertheless put in numerous appearances at major races. As president of the Mercatone Uno team, he took to the podium to celebrate Marco Pantani’s yellow jersey in 1998 – the first Italian to win the Tour since he had as a neo-pro, some 33 years before.

Felice Gimondi with Marco Pantani on the podium of the Tour de France in 1998 Image credit: Getty Images

Felice means happy in Italian, and it was a name that suited Gimondi like a glove. As O’Brien says: “He never griped when he lost or gloated when he won, a countenance perfectly suited to a rider that almost certainly would have been, in any other era, the protagonist. He was loved for his gregarious personality, respected for the dignified way in which he accepted his lot, and applauded for the resolve and intelligence that defined him as a racer, for the manner in which somehow, incredibly, he sometimes found a way to beat the unbeatable.”

To remain competitive in an age where Merckx practically killed off all competition was perhaps the biggest challenge of Gimondi’s career. It wasn’t easy for him to come to terms with being outclassed so soon after he’d secured victories in all three of cycling’s major tours. Speaking to the author Daniel Friebe for his book Eddy Merckx: The Cannibal, Gimondi said he needed to do a lot of soul-searching in the face of the rising Belgian tide.

“I realised that I needed to adapt. I needed to change the way I rode. The first golden rule was – try not to take a beating, then maybe attack at the end. Whatever you did, you could never attack first, because he’d come looking for you, drop you and make you look like a fool.

“It was the hardest phase of my career – no longer thinking I could beat him at his own game, and realising that I had to adapt, beat him with my head, because it was no use trying with my legs. I had to change my style of racing completely, all because of Merckx.”

Even taken out of the skewered context of Merckx’s indomitability, Gimondi’s career stats put him up among the most successful riders of all time. The softly spoken man from only failed to make the top 10 in the last two of his 20 Grand Tours. He also holds the record for most podium finishes in the Giro – two second places and four thirds, along with his three wins. That Merckx bit a huge chunk off what would have been his palmarès is undeniable. But Gimondi never resented him for it.

“Few riders before or since have won more, and yet for all that, Felice Gimondi is more famous for almost never winning.” That take-away from O’Brien captures Gimondi’s perplexingly stellar career in a nutshell. His tenacity and never-say-die spirit meant that on the off days Merckx let down his guard – as he did in the Worlds in 1973, and back in the 1966 edition of Lombardia when both riders were barely in their twenties – the Italian was there to pounce.

And in the end, Gimondi made an entire bakery from the crumbs left for him by the Cannibal: 143 wins in the same era that saw Merckx visit the top step of the podium on 283 occasions – that’s not to be baulked at.

Gimondi almost single-handedly kept Italian cycling alive during those years of Merckx’s domination. The likes of Marino Basso, Franco Bitossi, Vittorio Adorni and Gianni Motta were big talents who never fully rose to the top. Gimondi, for instance, was the only Italian to win Paris-Roubaix between Coppi in 1950 and the first of Francesco Moser’s three wins in 1978.

The ubiquity of Merckx was such that Italian broadcaster RAI even stopped covering the Giro in the early 70s. And when the lights went out, Gimondi was one of the rare bright sparks keeping the show afloat. If the insatiable Merckx dampened the careers of so many, he never extinguished Felice’s flame – and, at times, he even got his fingers burned.

On 16 August 2019, Gimondi died after suffering a heart attack while swimming on holiday in Sicily. He was 76. His funeral was held four days later near Bergamo, attended by over 2,000 people. Unlike those Giri in the early 70s, the funeral was broadcast on TV. But there was one notable absentee: Gimondi’s arch-rival and close friend, Merckx.

Too saddened to attend the send-off, the grief-stricken Merckx made the following tribute: “What can I say, I am destroyed. Felice was first of all a great man, a great champion, and unfortunately, they took him away. It’s a big loss for cycling. All the struggles we have done together come to mind… A man like Gimondi is not born every day, with him goes a slice of my life. He was among the greatest ever.”

- - -

