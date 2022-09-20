British cycling star Adam Yates has joined UAE Team Emirates on a three-year deal until 2025, the team confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Yates, 30, joins the team from Ineos Grenadiers where he spent two seasons that included winning the Volta a Catalunya and Deutschland Tour.

With 18 professional wins to his name the climbing specialist joins an extremely strong line-up that includes the likes of Pascal Ackermann, Joao Almeida, Fernando Gaviria, Marc Hirschi, Rafal Majka and of course Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar the two-time Tour de France champion.

He is not the only new arrival either, with Felix Grossschartner coming in from Bora-Hansgrohe and Domen Novak arriving from Bahrain Victorious.

It is also not the only high-profile departure from Ineos, with Dylan van Baarle joining Jumbo-Visma and Richard Carapaz switching to EF Education-EasyPost.

“I’m really excited to join UAE Team Emirates,” Yates said in a statement on the team’s website.

“I have seen the growth of the team over the years and the opportunity to join was one that I could not turn down.

“I feel that I’m entering my peak years as a rider and the team will get the best out of me.

“I look forward to riding with many of the top riders in the world and to contribute to the team becoming number one in the world.”

Team Principal and CEO Mauro Gianetti added: “We are very pleased to welcome Adam into our team for the coming years.

“His ability to win and achieve top results across a wide variety of races is very impressive and he has proven to be a consistent talent.

“We all know he is a rider of great panache and we believe that he will be the right fit for our structure as we continue to reinforce the team for the coming years.”

