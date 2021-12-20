Geraint Thomas has signed a new two-year contract with Ineos Grenadiers.

Thomas, who has been part of Ineos Grenadiers since their inception in 2010, has signed a contract that will take his time with the team to 14 years.

The 2018 Tour de France winner had an injury-disrupted 2021 campaign, but he says he is determined to achieve further success in 2022.

“I’m still super motivated to work hard and train hard," he said.

"That’s what I love doing. I still really enjoy riding my bike, pushing myself. When you can see the finish line of your professional sporting career, you want to make the most of it every day and make it all count.

"Obviously I had a tough end to 2021 but up until the crash at the Tour, I was in the best shape I’d been. I’m still very motivated to perform in the biggest races. I’ll probably look at doing the Ardennes which I’ve never done properly. That’s exciting and new, and hopefully then go on the Tour to play a big role there.

"I'm super excited about the last few years of my career with the team. It’s going to be fun - that’s the main thing. People keep asking me what my role will be and obviously I want to keep winning myself, but being a part of a winning team and having fun with some of my best mates is as important - and to do that I’ll need to be at my best.”

Grenadiers deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said: “G has been with us since the start. He’s won the biggest races, mentored younger riders, been a brilliant ambassador for the sport and, throughout, helped to inspire countless people to get on their bikes.

"We know - and he knows - that there is still more to come. He is hungry for more success at the highest level. Next season is going to be a real fight. The competition is stronger than ever. We are going all in as a team and G is going to be a big part of that for us.”

The 35-year-old Welshman has spent the last two weeks at the team’s 2022 pre-season camp in Mallorca. He wants to use his wealth of cycling experience to be an example for the younger riders.

"The team has evolved a lot over the past 12 years," he said. "The vibe in Mallorca camp compared to recent years feels different with lots of young, new guys and fresh faces. Everyone is excited about going forwards as a team, closer together. I want to play a key role in that.”

