Ineos Grenadiers are keen to sign Team Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert, according to reports.

The Dutch team still hope to sign Van Aert to a new deal in the near future, but Wielerflits reports that Ineos chief Dave Brailsford previously tried to bring the Belgian rider to his team in 2018.

Cycling Van der Poel ready to compete at cyclo-cross 11/12/2020 AT 08:49

Ineos are one of the best funded teams and with their budget of 50 million euros for the upcoming season, Van Aert could be tempted by an offer worth around six million euros.

The British side may be targeting Van Aert to lead their efforts in the Belgian Classics, and also become a key member of their Grand Tour squads. They are building out a new, younger squad that includes riders such as Luke Rowe, Dylan van Baarle, Filippo Ganna, Tom Pidcock and Michel Kwiatkowski.

Jumbo-Visma are a similarly strong side, and with Tom Dumoulin, Primoz Roglic, Steven Kruijswijk and Dylan Groenewegen in their roster, but could be prepared to pay up in order to keep him.

Van Aert’s agent Jef Van den Bosch told Het Laatste Nieuws: "I'm not communicating about the ongoing discussions."

The 26-year-old starred at the Tour de France, propelling teammate Primoz Roglic to the cusp of glory before the Slovenian's spectacular collapse on the penultimate stage as Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) roared through for victory.

Wiggins: ‘My money was on Van Aert, but those two dominating was never in doubt’

Cycling Roglic, Van Aert, Jumbo-Visma end year top of UCI rankings 10/11/2020 AT 18:58