Team Ineos rider Ian Stannard has been forced to retire from professional cycling due to rheumatoid arthritis.

The 33-year-old former British champion was part of Team Sky, as they were called at their launch in 2010 before their rebranding. He continued to cycle with the Ineos Grenadiers into 2020.

Tour de France Froome ‘pleased’ with ‘well-balanced’ 2021 Tour route that plays to his strengths A DAY AGO

Stannard was diagnosed with the condition a year ago but continued to compete, most recently in the Tour of Poland in July, though he withdrew on Stage 4 of the Tour.

‘He’s a geezer, he and Bradley Wiggins’ – Brailsford on Giro Champion Tao Geoghegan Hart

With the team he competed in five Grand Tour teams, and was part of a Tour de France winning squads in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

"It's disappointing to have to stop like this but it is clearly the right decision for my health and my family," Stannard explained.

"We have explored all of the options this year to deal with my condition, and the team has been there with me every step of the way.

I started to hope that I could manage the problem during lockdown, but as soon as I returned to racing I knew that my body wouldn't be able to perform at any level anymore.

Stannard became British champion in 2012, and also had an impressive track record in the Classics, winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2014 and 2015, and recorded a third place Paris-Roubaix finish in 2016.

Stannard soloes to victory in gloomy Mansfield

Vuelta a España 'Ineos awake for any GC opportunities' - Froome's Roglic warning YESTERDAY AT 12:06