Ineos Grenadiers rider Luke Rowe said on Tuesday he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Welsh rider has been part of the Ineos team since 2012 when they were known as Team Sky.

He has stayed with them since their rebranding under Ineos, and has been part of the team that have won five Tour de France titles since 2015.

He posted a message on Twitter seemingly confirming he had contracted the virus.

"COVID got me! See ya in 2021 ladies and gents," Rowe said.

Rowe, who joined the British outfit in 2012, signed a new deal in February to remain with the team until the end of the 2023 season.

