Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed that Christian Knees has retired from their professional racing team to take up a back room role with the franchise.

The 39-year-old signed for Team Sky in 2011 and has made 20 Grand Tour appearances with the team in the last nine years, winning one team trial stage at the 2013 Giro d'Italia and one at the Vuelta a Espana in 2016.

Cycling Ineos' Ganna tests positive for Covid-19 06/11/2020 AT 09:32

He will now put his considerable experience to good use with a new role with the team's Racing and Performance departments.

"Seventeen years is a long time," he told Ineos' official website.

"To be a professional at 39 years old is not something many people can say. At some point you need to retire and it’s always hard to end a chapter – but I’m really proud of what I achieved.

"The Grand Tour wins with the team – being there in 2012 with Bradley, and to be alongside Froomey at the start of the Tour in Germany in 2017. There are so many good memories, not to mention spending 10 years in one of the world’s best sports teams.

Froome in tears as Ineos career comes to an end - 'It's been 11 years, this is an emotional day'

“On a personal level, being the national champion of Germany in 2010 and wearing that jersey for a year was a big honour. Winning my home race at Rund um Koln and also winning Bayern Rundfahrt – these are some really nice results that I can look back on with my head held high.

"Now it’s a good time to have some different adventures but will always ride my bike. I love riding and I love training.

"I’m staying with the team next year which I’m really happy with. Initially it’s going to be a year of trying different angles and new things off the bike, looking at how I can best help the team be successful."

Cycling Ineos rider Stannard retires after arthritis struggle 05/11/2020 AT 11:03