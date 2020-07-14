Israel Start-Up Nation express interest in signing Greg van Avermaet after Froome addition

Israel Start-Up Nation boss Sylvan Adams has confessed his interest in signing Belgian rider and Classics specialist Greg Van Avermaet.

The Israeli team have already signed four-time champion Chris Froome as they look to compete with Jumbo-Visma and Team Ineos for the Grand Tours, and bringing in Van Avermaet would help them take on the likes of Deceuninck-QuickStep and Lotto Soudal in the Classics too.

Van Avermaet could become available if CCC Team manager Jim Ochowicz fails to find a replacement title sponsor after confirming last month that CCC would no longer back the WorldTour team next season.

"I can't say anything about that, but you expected that," Adams told Sporza when asked by the Belgian media if he was considering signing Van Avermaet.

Greg is one of the best Classics riders ever, and certainly of his generation. He can compete with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe). I have a lot of respect for Van Avermaet, and he will continue to win wherever he rides. Of course there is interest. You have to be interest in such a rider.

Van Avermaet has already won Paris-Roubaix, Gent-Wevelgem and the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. He also held the Tour de France leader's yellow jersey for over a week in the 2018 race and could provide good support for Froome during the Grand Tours should he join up with Israel Start-up Nation.

Our View

The focus and pressure is already on Israel Start-Up Nation, a team on the rise who clearly offered Froome more money and stability as he enters the final years of his career than his current employers were willing to commit.

In a comprehensive interview with Cyclist magazine earlier this year, team owner Sylvan Adams spoke freely of the "extraordinary things" he was doing "to speak to the world about Israel as a country".

One of those things was help fund an Israeli space program – although he glossed over the fact that this attempt at the first ever private moon landing failed after a glitch caused a high-speed crash into the lunar surface in April 2019.

Perhaps Adams, like Froome, is hoping to bounce back from such an impact. In denying the accusations levelled against Israel's supposed "sportswashing", Adams, a two-time World Masters time trial champion, claimed he had entered the sport for the long haul, and was not a flash in the pan.

"The next chapter of my life will be dedicated to promoting Israel," he said. "I see this project as having long legs and I can't see an issue sticking with it."

We now know that those long legs belong to Froome, who last Thursday told the ISN website that he was "energised to be along for the ride" and stressed "we can achieve great things together".

Froome will join his former Sky teammate Kjell Carlstrom at ISN. The Finnish team manager describes Froome as "the perfect leader to mark our arrival as a contender for these races, particularly the Tour de France."

It's true that having even a Froome on the wane suddenly elevates ISN to contender status. They get a famous rider with an impeccable track record and a wealth of experience who, on his day, has proven himself to be the best in the business. And as Carlstrom stresses, Froome can be the ideal mentor for emerging talents, not to mention a big name to attract fans, sponsors and future investment.

But if, as Froome vouches, he's "look[ing] forward to challenging and being challenged by [the team's] talent," then Adams is going to have to get out his chequebook on many more occasions between now and next July.

Our View taken from: 'Will there be life for Chris Froome after Ineos at Israel? - Blazin' Saddles'

