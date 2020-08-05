Israel Start-Up Nation sign Carl Fredrik Hagen to join Chris Froome in 2021

Carl Fredrik Hagen will leave Lotto Soudal at the end of the 2020 season and join Israel Start-Up Nation and Chris Froome on a two-year contract from 2021.

ISN confirmed the news on Tuesday after reports circulated in Norway over the weekend.

Hagen, 28, said: "It's going to be exciting and fun to be integrated into a new team, which hasn’t yet reached its full potential.

"We'll build up together towards success in the coming years.

I'm looking for a role and an opportunity to achieve some good results in the GC and individual stages, as well as to support the team captains to success in the mountains.

Hagen only turned professional with Lotto Soudal in 2019 and has previously ridden for Norwegian Continental squads Team Joker Icopal and Team Sparebanken Sør.

The Norwegian finished eighth place overall at last season's La Vuelta.

ISN team manager Kjell Carlstrom said: "Carl Fredrik showed remarkable things in his first year in the WorldTour, with top-10 overall placings in several stage races, including the Vuelta.

"We believe he has the potential to go further.

"We see him having a double position in the team – he can learn and gain more expertise while being a great help to our other riders, and will get his own chances in other races, including Grand Tours.

"I value his attitude – he has both feet on the ground and clear ambitions and goals for his future career with us."

