Israel Start-Up Nation withdraw Itamar Einhorn from Vuelta a Burgos as coronavirus precaution

Israel Start-Up Nation have withdrawn Itamar Einhorn from the Vuelta a Burgos after the rider was in contact with Omer Goldstein, who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Goldstein was asymptomatic and will look to resume cycling next week, with Einhorn the only team member removed as a precautionary measure while they await test results.

Giro d'Italia Remco Evenepoel accepts tag as Giro d’Italia contender after Vincenzo Nibali backing 2 HOURS AGO

"Although the additional test results have not been returned yet, the team doctors have decided to remove Einhorn from the team squad in Burgos as a precautionary measure and continue to monitor the situation," Israel Start-Up Nation said in a statement.

"Team ISN operates under the full supervision of its team doctors, following strict internal protocols, the UCI guidelines and UCI protocols and will take every precautionary measure to make sure the health of its members as well as the public is safeguarded."

"Team ISN have incorporated strict guidelines and protocols for the current pandemic and respects the guidelines of local authorities and the UCI for returning to racing.

“We consider it our professional and personal duty to protect the health of all around us.

"The riders' and staff's health situation is monitored continuously by the team and includes a series of COVID-19 tests conducted in recent weeks before the return to competition. Most returned negative so far."

Giro d'Italia Vincenzo Nibali reveals biggest Giro d'Italia rivals - including one surprise contender YESTERDAY AT 09:30