Dan Martin has added his voice to critics of the UCI's relegation system, with the former professional cyclist fearing for the future of stage racing under the current structure.

Two existing WorldTour teams are set to miss out on a place in the top tier of the men's cycling structure for the 2023 season, with 20 teams applying for 18 licences.

Israel Premier-Tech, who Martin spent his final two seasons in the professional peloton with, are one team due to be relegated after failing to accrue sufficient UCI points across the last three campaigns.

Martin, who retired at the end of 2021, believes that the current three-year cycle is too long, but thinks that a promotion and relegation system can work if it is done on an annual basis.

"A relegation/promotion system could work in cycling to expand the number of teams but it has to be an annual process like in other sports, give teams the chance to rebuild or even develop quickly," Martin

"Have a good season and get in the WorldTour as reward. Three years is too long."

Arkea-Samsic and Alpecin-Deceuninck have each indicated a willingness to step up from UCI ProTour level next season, and, crucially, earned sufficient points to do so.

That leaves several established teams scrambling for late-season points to stave off relegation.

Critics have also cited problems with the points system, believing it to give undue weight to one-day races as compared to stage racing.

Martin, a winner of five Grand Tour stages across his career, fears that teams may shun multi-day races in the future if the current scoring system remains in place.

"It’s impossible to create a valid points system," the 36-year-old explained. "But the teams knew the system so need to recruit to suit it.

"I do think it could kill off stage racing though. Why do a stage race when a one day race offers equal points?"

Lotto-Soudal are the other team believed to currently occupy a relegation spot despite a weekend win for Caleb Ewan in France.

Cofidis and Team BikeExchange are also at risk.

