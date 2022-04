Cycling

‘It has been a rough time for me’ – Elisa Longo Borghini shows emotions after stunning Paris-Roubaix success

Trek-Segafredo have provided unrivalled access to their celebrations after Elisa Longo Borghini won Paris-Roubaix Femmes. There is the immediate embrace with team-mates Lucinda Brand and Ellen Van Dijk, and a heart-warming speech on the bus. Footage courtesy of Sean Hardy (Insta:hardyccphotos) and Trek-Segafredo (Insta:TrekSegafredo).

00:03:14, an hour ago