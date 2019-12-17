The 33-year-old Irishman raised eyebrows after stepping down from the WorldTour with UAE Team Emirates to join Israel Cycling Academy, risking his place at the most prestigious events.

But the Israel-based squad have since announced their takeover of Katusha-Alpecin and the step up to WorldTour level as Israel Start-Up Nation.

“If you’d said to me this time last year that I’d be sitting here in Israel with Israel Cycling Academy, it would have been a bit of a surprise." Martin told Cycling Weekly during his team's official launch in Tel Aviv.

" Obviously a lot of people were questioning my decision to end up here but it’s become clear now. "

"The ambition of the team shines through in the fact that made this huge effort to become WorldTour in 2020.

“From the very beginning when I started talking to them they mentioned that they’ve had this ambition of going WorldTour. Nobody expected us to end up there so quickly, certainly myself included. It feels like the right time and with the way it’s looking it’s going to be good. It’s going to be successful.”

Israel Cycling Academy co-owner Sylvan Adams has made no secret of his team's ambitions, and joining Martin in the squad is another high-profile signing in Andre Greipel, who joins from Arkea-Samsic.