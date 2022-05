Cycling

'It should be possble' - Mathieu Van der Poel wants to make 'dream come true' on Stage 1

Hear from one of cycling's rising superstars, Mathieu van der Poel as he gives his aims for Stage 1 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia. Stream the 2022 Giro d'Italia and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

00:00:44, an hour ago