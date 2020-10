Cycling

'It would be special to be part of history' – Lizzie Deignan on inaugural women's Paris-Roubaix

Lizzie Deignan speaks to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui on The Breakaway about the upcoming inaugural Paris-Roubaix, her solo triumph at Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the differences between racing for Trek-Segafredo and Team GB.

00:03:23, 134 views, 2 hours ago