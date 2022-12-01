Davide Rebellin has died aged 51 after a collision with a truck during a training session near Vicenza on Wednesday.

"This is an infinitely sad day for all those who follow cycling," Tour de France chief Christian Prudhomme said in a statement.

Former Lotto-Soudal general manager John Lelangue said: "I just can't believe it. He was with us Sunday night at the Monte Carlo Criterium dinner."

Seven-time Tour de France individual stage winner Richard Virenque said: "He was a lovely, loyal person and we shared some wonderful moments together."

Rebellin, whose professional career lasted three decades before his retirement earlier this year, won an individual stage in the 1996 edition of the Giro d'Italia.

He also became the first rider to win the Ardennes Classics treble in a memorable 2004 season as he famously triumphed at the Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Many more tributes came in for Rebellin on social media as he was remembered as a "humble legend" and as someone "who lived to ride his bike".

