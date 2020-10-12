Michelton-Scott has announced the signing of young Italian duo Arianna Fidanza and Kevin Colleoni who join their women's and men's teams respectively for the next two seasons.

Just 20 years old, Colleoni finished third at this year's Baby Giro and had an impressive 2020. He called the move to Michelton-SCOTT a "dream of a lifetime".

"I know that Mitchelton-SCOTT is one of the best teams in the world, with the best pro riders, that until now I could only see on television," said Colleoni.

"I think it is the best choice for my professional and personal growth.

"My goals for the next two years are, firstly, to get as much experience as possible, learn from the riders and all the staff and try to improve more and more while doing the best for the team."

25-year-old Fidanza joins from Lotto-Soudal, and links up with the team's Classics line-up on her way towards the women's peloton.

She said: "I am really happy to join this team because it's for sure a professional team, it was always a dream for me since I started to race with the elite women and I am sure I can improve with this team in the next two years.

"I really like the Classics; I like the weather cold, the rain and the terrain so they are my favourite races. For me it would be a dream to win a Classics race but I also would like to help the team for victories too.

