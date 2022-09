Cycling

‘It’s all a mess!’ – The Breakaway discuss decision for Bryan Coquard to leave La Vuelta to pick up points elsewhere

Dan Lloyd and Adam Blythe discuss Cofidis’ decision to allow Bryan Coquard to leave La Vuelta after Friday’s stage so he can pick up UCI points in other races in order for the team to avoid relegation at the end of the season. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:25, 21 minutes ago