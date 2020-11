Cycling

‘It’s not time to hang up the wheels yet’ – Alex Dowsett on his new contract

Alex Dowsett spoke to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui about his new two-year contract with Israel Start-Up Nation. The 32-year-old was out of contract this winter, but has confirmed that he will stay with Israel for another two seasons as the team put together a high-profile squad including Dowsett’s former Team Sky team-mate Chris Froome.

