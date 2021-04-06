Alex Aranburu won Stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country to complete an Astana one-two.

The Basque rider stormed in front on the final descent of the last categorised climb to ensure a successful afternoon for Astana, with Omar Fraille leading home a strong chase group in second.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) finished third, with rival Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the same group.

Roglic, Sergio Higuita (EF Education-Nippo), Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) all attacked in the final 10km. McNulty and Higuita surged ahead before being caught by Aranburu and Fraile.

Aranburu then went out on his own and built up a 40-second lead, through a series of hairpins, and he was not going to be caught as Fraille and Pogacar made a late dash for the podium.

Roglic still holds the GC lead with Aranburu (+5) and McNulty (+6) in second and third respectively.

Itzulia Basque Country GC

After Stage 2

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:03:04

2. Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech +5

3. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates +6

4. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates +24

5. Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers +28

6. Maximillian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe +31

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma +32

8. Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech +34

9. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe +40

10. Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious +42

