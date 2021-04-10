David Gaudu claimed Stage 6, and Primoz Roglic the overall victory at the Tour of the Basque Country.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) started in yellow ahead of the the final stage, with Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) 23 seconds behind him in second place.

With 35km to go, a break of three riders - Roglic, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education–Nippo) - attempted to move away from a chase of six riders including Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).

Tour de France ‘I had fatigue from concussion’ - Geoghegan Hart after Paris-Nice crash YESTERDAY AT 14:32

10km closer to the finish line, the status quo was still in force with no one rider able to assert a dominant lead.

It was then up to Roglic to defend his superiority and secure the overall victory, as the riders headed into the final climb of the race, Usartza.

It was at that stage that Carthy started to fall away under the exertions of the end of the stage, with Gaudu aiming to claim a stage win against his Slovenian rival.

Pogacar launched a late attempt to pull in the leaders with designs on a stage victory of his own, after his early work in the stage was an attempt to assist teammate McNulty.

At the death, Roglic cruised into second with Gaudu just ahead. With the chasing pack then pushing on, Adam Yates took fourth behind Alejandro Valverde.

More details to follow

-------------------------------------------------------

Meet Marcel Kittel

Marcel Kittel, the German powerhouse who turned sprinting into an art form has almost 100 race victories to his name. Bernie Eisel is in Switzerland to discuss the highs and lows of his career and find out why he quit at the top of his game at just 31 years old. You can stream this and more of the best cycling stories in the world exclusively on GCN+

Itzulia Basque Country Pogacar edges out rival Roglic in dramatic finish to Stage 3 07/04/2021 AT 15:53