Itzulia Basque Country 2021 cycling news - Stage 2 Highlights - Alex Aranburu takes the win

Did you miss anything from Stage 2 of Itzulia Basque Country? Not to worry as we have highlights of the entire stage as Alex Aranburu took the win.

00:05:19, an hour ago