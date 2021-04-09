Mikkel Honore has won stage five of Itzulia Basque Country in a memorable Deceuninck-QuickStep one-two with team-mate as Josef Cerny placed second.

The Danish rider crossed the line in a time of 3:39:54. His Czech team-mate shortly followed, as the two agreed not to contest the sprint, before Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) finished 17 seconds behind.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) finished in the peloton to ensure the 23-year-old holds the overall lead.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep pair were part of six-man breakaway which ended up reducing to three on the final climb. Honore emerged victorious to register his second victory in 2021.

"Cerny deserved to be here on the podium too, but unfortunately he can’t," Honore said after the race.

"We raced like it was a one-day race, we wanted to go in the breakaway, and we succeeded in that. Then we kept a high pace the whole race and we got away on the last climb.

I’m for sure very happy with this win. It’s super special, especially the way we did it. That makes it an even more important victory for me.

