Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has won Stage 3 of Itzulia Basque Country, narrowly edging out compatriot Primoz Roglic (Jumbo–Visma) in a dramatic finish.

It was a sprint to the line and the 22-year-old took it in a breathtaking final 150m, finishing in a time of 4:04:50.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) won the sprint for third (+5"). Britain's Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) took fourth just ahead of fifth-placed Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious).

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) completed the top six.

Pogacar and Roglic broke away on the final uphill finish as the two went head-to-head for the final two kilometres in a brutal ending to the 167.7km stage.

Roglic gave his all to catch up with Pogacar, but the Tour de France champion stayed out in front.

With 1.5km left the Slovenian pair went on the counter-attack and opened up a huge gap on Yates. The Brit, alongside Landa, made up ground in the final kilometre heading into the final downhill run.

And in an enthralling sprint to the line, Pogacar sealed the victory in Ermualde.

