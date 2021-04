Cycling

Itzulia Basque Country 2021 video - Ion Izagirre wins dramatic conclusion to stage four

Watch the dramatic finish as Ion Izagirre (Astana) won Stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country. He crossed the line in a time of 4:17:07. Brandon McNulty finished the stage in third which sees him go top of the overall standings. The 23-year-old American now holds a 23-second lead over Primoz Roglic.

00:01:58, 31 minutes ago